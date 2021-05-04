Broncos name China Jude as Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Jude will lead the Denver Broncos' DEI strategy and represent the team as an external ambassador on social justice initiatives.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — China Jude has been announced as Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for the Denver Broncos.

Jude will work with football, business and community leadership on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy in the newly-created role for the Broncos.

The Broncos said Jude will also represent the team as an external ambassador on social justice initiatives.

“I am extremely grateful to Joe Ellis, George Paton and the rest of the Broncos leadership team for selecting me for this opportunity,” Jude said. “One of the attractive things about this position is the organization-wide investment in making a positive commitment to DEI. I’m ready to work closely with Brittany and roll up my sleeves to share ideas of how we can continue to create meaningful change within the organization and community.”

Jude will also work directly with the Broncos' human resources and community development departments, focusing on recruitment, hiring processes, overall workplace environment and external outreach, according to the Broncos.

> Above video: Justin Simmons embracing role as leader in social justice movement.

Jude has more than 23 years of collegiate athletic administration and coaching experience, most recently working as the University of Wyoming’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration/Senior Woman Administrator (SWA). At Wyoming, Jude oversaw sports medicine, sports performance and nutrition, strategic planning, gender equity and diversity and inclusion initiatives, and the volleyball and soccer programs.

Before joining Wyoming, Jude spent more than seven years as Assistant Vice President and Athletics Director at Queens College in New York City.

Jude was also previously the Athletics Director and Department Chairperson at NCAA Division II member Cheyney University of Pennsylvania.

Ready to grow & learn from ⁦@Broncos⁩ GM, George Paton & President/CEO, Joe Ellis. Excited about the season! #gobroncos pic.twitter.com/hdOUISMHwx — China Jude, Ed.D. (@ChinaJude) May 4, 2021

With the Broncos, Jude will report to Brittany Bowlen, who has been named Senior Vice President of Strategy.

“When we announced the Broncos Inspire Change program at the beginning of last season, we began searching for someone who not only makes the Broncos leaders in the industry for DEI, but could add significant value to the Denver community,” said Bowlen. “Throughout the interview process, China Jude passionately demonstrated how advancing DEI initiatives will help the Broncos win on and off the field.

“China has been recognized nationally as a college administrator as well as a leader in the DEI space, and we are looking forward to her bringing her expertise to the Broncos.”

