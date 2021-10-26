Broncos desperate to beat any team, but especially the Football Team

Newcomers Weatherly, Young arrive at Broncos headquarters. Purcell not likely to play Sunday following thumb surgery.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Beat that dirty rotten, no good Football Team.

Or else.

Broncos veteran tight end Eric Saubert says he does sense urgency among his teammates this week as Denver seeks to snap its four-game losing streak Sunday against the bizarrely temporarily named Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.

"I think so, yeah," Saubert said. "I think the leaders are stepping up and holding each other accountable. It’s important in a situation like this – it’s important to always do that, but especially when you’re down, you’ve got to go back to basics and lean on your leaders and keep each other right."

Weatherly happy

Perhaps one of the new guys can help Weatherly the storm.

Anyway, Stephen Weatherly, an outside linebacker, was acquired Saturday from the Minnesota Vikings for an exchange of 7th round draft picks.

"I’m always for new opportunities," Weatherly said when asked about his reaction to the in-season trade. "I was really excited because it meant I was going to go somewhere and have another shot to prove that I can do what it takes to play in this league."

Purcell unlikely to play

Head coach Vic Fangio said nose tackle will “probably not” play Sunday at Washington. Purcell needed surgery to repair the thumb injury he suffered the game last Thursday night at Cleveland. Purcell played till the last snap, then learned afterwards of the severity of his thumb injury.

Outside linebacker Von Miller won’t practice Tuesday because of the sprained ankle he suffered Thursday, and is otherwise listed as day to day. Miller and the Broncos are planning on him playing against the Football Team.

Bronco Bits

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and special teams linebacker Jonas Griffith were cleared to start practicing Tuesday. Both are on injured reserve with hamstring injuries. A return by both receiver Jerry Jeudy and possibly Albert O would be a potential huge boost for the Broncos' offense against Washington. ...

The Broncos waived running back Damarea Crockett and inside linebacker Curtis Robinson and released three from their practice squad -- veteran receiver John Brown, offensive lineman Javon Patterson and cornerback Saivion Smith. The Broncos want to bring Robinson back on the practice squad. A Will linebacker by trade, Robinson was forced to play the Mike against the Browns for the final three quarters after Micah Kiser went down with a groin injury. ...

Backup guard Netane Muti was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list. He's their first player in COVID protocol this season. Per the wire, one NFL player was placed in the COVID protocol as a close contact; the other tested positive. Multiple reports say Green Bay receiver Alan Lazard was a close contact. ...

Recently acquired inside linebacker Kenny Young arrived Tuesday morning at Broncos headquarters. Fangio said the plan is for Young, who started all 7 games for the Rams this season, to play Sunday but wasn’t sure if he’d get settled with the playbook enough to play a lot. What Fangio didn’t say is Young got off the plane better than what the Broncos have left at inside linebacker. He’ll play and it would be a surprise if Young doesn’t start. …

Fangio said the Broncos’ offense would focus on first and second downs in practice Tuesday. Too many third and longs.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.