Broncos cleared to play at Empower Field at full capacity

The team informed season-ticket holders in March it was anticipating full capacity for 2021 season. Now it's official.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday they have been cleared to play their 10-game home schedule before capacity crowds in 2021.

The team had informed its season-ticket holders back in March that it expected to play before capacity crowds this year. Now it's official.

"Hell, yeah,'' said Broncos' defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones. "We need that. The fan aspect is huge.''

Empower Field at Mile High seats 76,125. All 10 home games, including their lone preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 28, and home opener September 26 against the New York Jets, are already essentially sold out.

The Broncos have sold out every home game since their 1970 opener, the NFL's longest sellout streak. During the pandemic season of 2020, the Broncos played four home games -- including the last three -- before no fans and four games before 5,700 fans. Every available seat for the four games was sold so the streak continued and is now at 415 consecutive games.

"Last year was really weird,'' Jones said. "We got a piece of (the fans), a small capacity for a couple games. When we lost that I think that brought morale down a little bit because you don't hear the fans screaming. What they do for us is very important. We all can say we appreciate what Broncos Country does for us."

