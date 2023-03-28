Is it time? Broncos Country shares ideas for new helmet, uniforms

PHOENIX — A new owner, new coach, new quarterback and possibly a new stadium. Could it soon be time for the Broncos to update their uniforms?
Denver Broncos president Damani Leech said Tuesday the team is conducting surveys with fan groups on a potential new uniform design.
At the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix on Tuesday, Leech said a change to the uniforms could take time. Such a change would not happen this season.
What could happen this season is the Broncos wearing an alternative second helmet for a game or two, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.
“It’s something we’re definitely exploring,’’ Leech said Tuesday. “And we do have the possibility of doing it this year, and we’re exploring that as well.”
The Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Rockies and Rocky Mountain Vibes have all recently unveiled new jerseys.
The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, new navy blue jerseys and lots of new striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full time in 2012.
Many in Broncos Country are wondering whether a new jersey could be on the horizon under new team ownership. Others are hoping for a return to the "D" logo the Broncos used from 1968 to 1996.
Here are some intriguing uniform concepts created by fans:
> Have a uniform to share? Send it our way to be included here.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
Scoreboard construction
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.