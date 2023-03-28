Is it time? Broncos Country shares ideas for new helmet, uniforms

Broncos Country is sharing ideas for a possible rebrand of the team's helmets and uniforms.

PHOENIX — A new owner, new coach, new quarterback and possibly a new stadium. Could it soon be time for the Broncos to update their uniforms?

Denver Broncos president Damani Leech said Tuesday the team is conducting surveys with fan groups on a potential new uniform design.

At the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix on Tuesday, Leech said a change to the uniforms could take time. Such a change would not happen this season.

What could happen this season is the Broncos wearing an alternative second helmet for a game or two, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

“It’s something we’re definitely exploring,’’ Leech said Tuesday. “And we do have the possibility of doing it this year, and we’re exploring that as well.”

The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, new navy blue jerseys and lots of new striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full time in 2012.

Many in Broncos Country are wondering whether a new jersey could be on the horizon under new team ownership. Others are hoping for a return to the "D" logo the Broncos used from 1968 to 1996.

Here are some intriguing uniform concepts created by fans:

Someone needs to tell Mr. Paton to bring back these uniforms already. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WgnhLMA2co — Isaac Olivarez (@IsaacAOlivarez) January 10, 2022

The Denver Broncos need to make orange pants an option to pair with white jerseys when they eventually overhaul their current uniform kit. Creating a white Color Rush jersey as an addition to that existing kit's pants would be a most welcomed starting point. pic.twitter.com/miBlQtrT1m — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) January 19, 2022

> Have a uniform to share? Send it our way to be included here.

