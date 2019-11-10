DENVER — The Denver Broncos encourage all fans attending Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High to arrive early for special pregame festivities.

Fans should be in their seats by 2 p.m. for a ceremony honoring several members of the Broncos Top 100 Team.

The Broncos recommend fans enter stadium gates by 1:25 p.m. to ensure they can reach their seats for the pregame at 2 p.m. when members of the Top 100 team will be announced individually.

The Broncos Top 100 team will also be on the field for pregame players introductions.

Vic Fangio, Joe Flacco and the Broncos (1-4) kick off at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday against Mike Vrabel, Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans (2-3).

KUSA

At halftime, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will present Hall of Fame Rings of Excellence to Champ Bailey and members of the Pat Bowlen family.

Bailey will then address the crowd as his name is revealed on the Level 5 façade of Empower Field at Mile High.

