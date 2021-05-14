Denver Broncos sign 11 college free agents

The Broncos have reached agreements with 11 undrafted college free agents, including 3 from local schools.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed 11 college free agents, it was announced on Friday, May 14.

The following 11 players signed with the club as college free agents:

Nolan Laufenberg, OG, Air Force

Warren Jackson, WR, CSU

Adam Prentice, FB, South Carolina/CSU

Andre Mintze, OLB, Vanderbilt

Devontres Dukes, WR, South Florida

David Curry, ILB, Georgia Tech

Curtis Robinson, ILB, Stanford

Drew Himmelman, OT, Illinois State

Mac McCain III, CB, North Carolina A&T

Shaun Beyer, TE, Iowa

Branden Mack, WR, Temple

The Broncos used their two, fifth-round draft picks to take two safeties: Caden Sterns of Texas with selection No. 152 and Indiana's Jamar Johnson at No. 164.

The Broncos needed depth at the safety position as seldom-used P.J. Locke, another Texas product, and Trey Marshall are the only backups to veterans Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

Sterns is a 6-foot-1, 207 safety from Cibolo, Texas who was a three-year starter for the Longhorns. He thought he would be picked earlier.

"The last 24 hours have probably been some of the most stressful moments of my life—just waiting and trying to get that call,'' said Sterns. "It was definitely frustrating. To finally get it, a huge relief came over. Also, to get it from Denver, Colorado, that has always been somewhere that I’ve wanted to go. It will be my first time, so I'm really excited to get there, meet the people and be around the city and the team as well."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.