Here's what Sunday's Broncos game will look like for 5,700 socially-distanced fans

Changes for fans include specific gate entrances, mask requirements and "pods" of seats for small groups of people spread across the stadium.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will welcome fans to Empower Field at Mile High for the first time this season on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Broncos will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 5,700 socially-distanced fans for the week three game. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 2:25 p.m.

The 5,700 fans is 7.5 percent of stadium capacity (76,125). Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and the Broncos made the announcement about fan attendance at a press conference on Sept. 8.

Fans at Sunday's game will notice a number of safety enhancements at Empower Field at Mile High:

Parking

Tailgating will not be permitted in any form in the Empower Field at Mile High parking lots.

Entrances

Fans will be asked to use specific entrances at the stadium.

Temperature checks

Fans are required to take their temperature before heading to the stadium.

Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing any COVID-19 symptoms or if they have come in close contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Masks

The 5,700 ticketed fans, stadium staff, coaches and NFL staff will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Seating

Fans will be seated in "pods" of 175 people or less to allow for easier contact tracing should someone test positive for the coronavirus.

Individual ticket groups will sit in seats of five or less seats and empty seats will be roped off.

Concessions

Concession stands have been transformed into a mostly touchless process.

Cash will not be allowed at stadium concession stands. Some concession stands have been converted to scan-and-go, cashless formats.

High-touch surfaces will be regularly disinfected and cleaned with EPA-registered products.

Restrooms

All restrooms at Empower Field at Mile High have implemented entirely touchless systems, including toilets, sinks and paper towel dispensers.

Some urinals have been roped off for spacing and an attendant will monitor restrooms to ensure capacity is not exceeded.

Stadium staff

All stadium staff will go through a health screening (questionnaire and temperature check) and will be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times.

All staff have undergone extensive COVID-19 safety training, according to the Broncos.

Sanitizer

More than 500 hand sanitizer stations have been installed for fans to utilize throughout the stadium.

Escalators

To reduce or eliminate bacteria on widely used handrails, UV-C lights were installed on escalators.

Most of the fans at Sunday's game are season ticket holders. The Broncos sold out the full allotment of 5,700 tickets.

The Broncos have sold out all their home games since 1970. Although the team had sold out for their entire 2020 home season, two preseason games games were cancelled and no fans were allowed at their season opener Sept. 14 against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos said they will hope to work with the state and public health experts, to re-evaluate increasing fan attendance for future home games.

