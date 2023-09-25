Broncos' Garett Bolles has the saddest response after blowout loss to Dolphins

The Broncos lineman shared his emotions Sunday after Denver's 50-point defeat in Miami.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was a despondent Broncos locker room on Sunday after Denver got destroyed by the Miami Dolphins in a 70-20 loss – the worst in the team's history – but perhaps no one had a more emotional and honest reaction than lineman Garett Bolles.

9NEWS' Scott Gange asked Broncos offensive tackle, who was drafted by the Broncos in the first round in 2017, "Right now, what are the emotions like going through your head?"

"I'm tired of losing, man," Bolles said. "I've been here for seven years, and all I've done is lost."

Yet Bolles also showed some optimism: "I know the people we have in this facility and this organization. And we have winners. We do. We got to figure it out, and we got to figure it out the hard way. But sometimes when you hit rock bottom, you can't keep going down. You got to go up."

He added: "I love my guys, I love my teammates, I love my coaches. And we're going to figure this out."

History was made in Miami on Sunday when the Dolphins scored the second-most points in NFL history – the 1966 Washington team beat the New York Giants, 72-41. Miami did set a league record by compiling 726 yards in total offense.

Watch the full interview with Bolles below:

Full interview ⬇️



Bolles, and several other Broncos, shared how this game feels like ‘rock bottom’ pic.twitter.com/aM2P07Nl38 — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 24, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.