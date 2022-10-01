Denver judge rules Broncos' former owner's heirs have no say

The judge's decision clears the way for the team to be sold.

DENVER — A Denver judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that the heirs of former Denver Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser have no right to buy back any portion of the franchise, clearing the way for the possible sale of the team.

The decision came after a trial last fall in which the trust now running the team challenged the assertion by Kaiser’s heirs that his original agreement to sell the Broncos to Pat Bowlen in 1984 was still valid – and that it gave them right of first refusal on any potential sale.

In court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know, Denver District Judge Shelley I. Gilman sided with the trust running the team on every point:

The right of first refusal in the March 16, 1984, sales agreement between Kaiser and Bowlen “has terminated in its entirety” and “is no longer valid or enforceable in any respect.”

None of Kaiser’s heirs “have any rights under the right of first refusal” – meaning they are not entitled to any notice of the intended sale of the franchise.

The Broncos have no obligations “to provide notice of any intended sale.”

The ruling is the latest turn in the saga over the future ownership of a franchise valued at $3.75 billion. Its future has been in question since 2014, when Bowlen stepped away from an active role in the team as he battled Alzheimer’s disease. At the time, he established a three-person trust to oversee the team and determine whether one of his seven children from two marriages was qualified and capable of taking over as the controlling owner. The trust also was given the power to sell the team.

Bowlen died in 2019.

Over the summer, a lawsuit filed by Bowlen’s two oldest daughters was dismissed, just before it was set to go to trial. In that suit, Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Bowlen Klemmer had alleged in the suit that their father was not mentally fit when the trust was set up -- but they ultimately dismissed the case. Afterward, team President Joe Ellis said the ownership situation would be settled before the start of the 2022 season – and now the judge’s ruling clears the way for that to happen.

