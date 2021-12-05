Broncos name Kelly Kleine as Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to GM

It is believed Kleine is now the highest-ranking woman team football executive in the league.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine for their newly-created position of executive director of football operations/special assistant to the general manager.

It is believed Kleine is now the highest-ranking woman football team executive in the NFL.

Kleine and Broncos general manager George Paton worked the previous nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we’re fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,’’ Paton said in a statement. “Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation, along with outstanding leadership qualities.’’

With the Broncos, Kleine will oversee the Broncos’ video and equipment departments while also serving as a primary liaison for the Broncos’ football operations. She will be involved in college and pro scouting. A 2013 University of Minnesota graduate with a degree in sports management, Kleine was a three-sport athlete (golf, basketball, softball) at Sheboygan North High School in Wisconsin.

The Broncos have yet to replace Matt Russell as director of pro personnel. Russell, long John Elway’s right-hand man atop the Broncos’ football personnel department, retired after the 2020 season.

