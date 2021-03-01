Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live game day info

The Broncos wrap up the 2020 season on Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Denver Broncos are looking to close out a tough 2020 season with a victory against the rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will try to bounce back from his worst game as a professional and quarterback Drew Lock hopes to show Broncos' brass that he's the leader of the team for 2021 and beyond.

The Broncos (5-10) and Raiders (7-8) kick off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 Kickoff: 2:25 p.m. MT

2:25 p.m. MT Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver TV: CBS

CBS Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM Moneyline : DEN: +123 | LVR: -143

DEN: +123 | LVR: -143 Spread : DEN: +2.5 | LVR: -2.5

DEN: +2.5 | LVR: -2.5 Total Points: DEN: U 50 | LVR: O 50

