Broncos legends Manning and Lynch named HOF finalists

Peyton Manning and John Lynch are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class.

DENVER — Two Denver Broncos legends have taken a step closer to football immortality.

Peyton Manning and John Lynch were both announced among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class on Tuesday evening. Those elected will join an elite club in Canton, Ohio with the sport's greatest.

Manning joined Denver after many years with the Indianapolis Colts, throwing for a record 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards in 2013 -- as well as helping lead the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title two years later.

After playing the majority of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lynch joined the Broncos in 2004 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons in Denver.

