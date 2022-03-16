Broncos low tender Malik Reed, set DeShawn Williams free

The team's restricted free agent starters got mixed news Wednesday. Reed's 13.0 sacks the past two years could generate interest from other teams.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As NFL free agency opened Wednesday, the Broncos made crucial decisions on two restricted free agent starters, submitting the low, "right of first refusal" tender on outside linebacker Malik Reed but not tendering defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, who thus was set free to the market.

Reed is in line to receive a $2.433 million salary in 2022, but because of the way he was tendered, a competing team can submit a qualifying contract offer without losing a draft pick as compensation. The Broncos would have the right to match a competing contract proposal and keep Reed.

A similar situation occurred in 2016 when Broncos running back and low-tendered restricted free agent C.J. Anderson received a four-year, $18 million offer sheet from Adam Gase's Miami Dolphins. Then-Denver general manager John Elway matched the offer and Anderson stayed with the Broncos and had a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2017.

Even with the Broncos' boasting top 5 draft picks in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb at outside linebacker, it was Reed who stayed healthy and led the position with 15.0 sacks and 34 starts over that span.

Reed is again listed as the No. 3 outside linebacker, this time behind Chubb and newcomer Randy Gregory.

Williams, 29, was an oft-cut NFL journeyman before he stuck with coach Vic Fangio's defense the past two years, playing in 29 games and starting 19.

The Broncos have now lost two defensive line starters this offseason as Shelby Harris was part of the trade that brought quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle. Former San Francisco defensive tackle D.J. Jones filled one spot by agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Broncos.

