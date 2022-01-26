Mike's Mystery Mockster has Broncos first selecting versatile Utah linebacker

4-round, 6-pick mock also addresses needs for developmental QB, right tackle and 1B back who complements Javonte Williams.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mike’s Mystery Mockster can no longer wait for George Paton to pick his head coach.

The Denver Broncos’ offseason is nearly three weeks old and our mystery person is ready to put 12 months of research into action. This exercise begins with the belief the Broncos will go veteran for their starting quarterback position in 2022. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins may all be available via trade. One of those quarterbacks is the way to go for the new Broncos’ head coach (Nathaniel Hackett, Dan Quinn, Kevin O’Connell or, in the spirit of this article, is there a mystery coaching candidate?).

Less mysterious is there doesn’t seem to be a Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Andrew Luck or even a Mac Jones in this year’s quarterback draft class, at least none immediately apparent to our mockster. (But watch out for round two).

The next most pressing need for the Broncos? Pass rusher and inside linebacker.

Von Miller, who has snapped a midseason seven-game sackless drought with 7.0 sacks in his last six games, is gone to the L.A. Rams. Bradley Chubb is coming off a zero-sack, injury-plagued season. Malik Reed is a very good No. 3 pass rusher who keeps finding his way to the starting lineup. But elite depth is needed here and the Mystery Mockster complies by listing edge rusher as options throughout the first four rounds of the Broncos’ draft.

Thanks to the midseason Von trade, the Broncos have an extra pick in the second and third rounds, which will be anywhere from No. 61 to 64 overall, depending on what the Rams do with their Final Four opportunity.

Another fresh set of legs to spell Javonte Williams at running back, and another swing at the long-term solution at right tackle would also make solid, mid-round picks.

The initial Mystery Mockster projections are a little earlier than usual this year as the Senior Bowl is another 10 days away. But a struggling franchise coming off five consecutive losing seasons cannot subsist on a head coach alone. Mike’s Mystery Mockster acknowledges Paton is a formidable draft expert. Paton’s first draft produced All-Rookie team cornerback Patrick Surtain II (a Mystery Mockster pick last year) and Williams in the first two rounds and starters Quinn Meinerz and Baron Browning (a Mystery Mockster last year) in the third round. Tough to beat.

But Mike’s Mystery Mocksters shies from no challenge. On with the first four rounds of the Broncos’ 2022 draft with comments for each player made not by the bylined author but our Mystery Mockster.

Round 1, No. 9 overall pick

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah, 6-3, 236

With Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell coming off season-ending injuries in their contract-ending seasons, the Broncos finally draft their linchpin inside linebacker. Lloyd does it all. He rushes the QB, is strong against the run, and has great cover skills. Not quite Micah Parsons but the closest to him in this year’s draft. Lloyd has the instincts and athleticism to make plays all over the field. Lloyd has been moving up draft boards but No. 9 is the perfect landing spot.

Other options:

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia, 6-0, 225

Dean has been a popular mock pick for the Broncos and for good reason. Dean has unparalleled athleticism and showed it against the best in college football. Dean is unbelievably good in coverage but has less than ideal NFL size.

David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan, 6-5, 250

The Broncos need to bolster their pass rush and trading back a few spots to nab Ojabo might be a solid play.

Round 2: No. 40

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada, 6-4, 215

In a draft with no clear pecking order among the top six QBs, the Broncos should snag one in the second.

Strong is a pocket passer, with impressive accuracy and an NFL-caliber arm. Not a running threat but the two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year operated new CSU Rams coach Jay Norvell’s Air Raid system to near-perfection.

Other options:

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky, 6-1, 215

Zappe is a great small school story. The record-setting QB will get a chance to show he’s worthy of a day two selection at this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Round 2: 2nd Pick (from Rams, No. 61-64)

Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati, 6-5, 258

The Broncos need pass rushers and Sanders gets to the backfield – quickly and often. He had 24.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks his last three seasons with the Bearcats.

Other options

Drake Jackson, Edge, USC, 6-4, 250

Terrific speed and athleticism, would be an ideal fit at 3-4 OLB.

Round 3: No. 75

Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State, 6-7, 324

The Broncos need to get off the right tackle carousel and with a strong, deep OT class (including a couple great ones at the top of the draft), this is the year to do it. Lucas is an all-around solid tackle who projects as a right tackle at the next level.

Other option:

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota, 6-9, 379

A mountain of a man from Down Under (Melbourne, Australia).

Round 3: 2nd Pick (from Rams, No. 93-96)

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M, 6-1, 225

Assuming the Broncos let Melvin Gordon explore free agency, Spiller would provide a solid 1-2 punch with Javonte Williams. A power back who breaks tackles and can also get outside, Spiller would continue a formula that worked well for the Broncos last season.

Other options:

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State, 6-1, 220

Hall was a highly productive, do-it-all RB during his time at Iowa State. Combined for 3,044 yards rushing on 5.7 yards per carry his last two seasons in Ames, and had 36 catches for 302 yards as a junior this past season.

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame, 5-9, 199

A little more speed complement to the bruiser Williams. Incredible athlete who does everything well and has the long speed to take it to the house. Rushed for more than 2,000 yards and had 77 combined receptions his last two seasons for the Irish.

James Cook, RB, Georgia, 5-11, 190

Bonus option. If my top three picks are off the board (and they very well could be), Dalvin’s younger brother is a back moving up the draft boards. Part of Georgia’s RB committee, Cook excels as a receiver out off the backfield. The Senior Bowl will be Cook’s time to shine.

Round 4: No. 112

Marcus Jones, CB/Returner, Houston, 5-8, 185

The only true slot corner under contract for the Broncos right now is Essang Bassey (happy to have him back). Jones is slight in stature but not only plays solid pass defense but is also the best kick/punt returner in this draft (9 combined kickoff/punt touchdown returns at Troy and Houston). Jones’s versatility makes him a Mockster favorite.

Other option:

Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon, 5-11, 182

Another slightly undersized corner, Wright can play inside or outside and contributes on special teams.

Wright has been an integral part of one of the best defenses in college football but may end up being a better pro.