Denver Broncos

Meet Nate Adkins, the guy who beat out Okwuegbunam

Blocking base instilled by an offensive line coach father makes Adkins a better No. 4 tight end fit in Sean Payton's offense.

DENVER — To understand why Nate Adkins, and not Albert O, became the Denver Broncos’ No. 4 tight end, go back to their high school years.

Adkins, an undrafted rookie who grew up in Knoxville, Tenn., played offensive line for Bearden High School.

Okwuegbunam, a fourth-year player who grew up in the Land of Lincoln city of Springfield, Ill., was a receiver at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.

For his fourth tight end, Broncos head coach Sean Payton wanted more down-and-dirty than flashy. The Broncos already have Greg Dulcich as a receiver-type tight end and a good one. Chris Manhertz is a tight end blocker. Adam Trautman can block and catch.

So can Adkins, who also is a special teams asset.

The ability to block was the tiebreaker.

“It’s kind of what I grew up doing,’’ Adkins said Thursday after the Broncos final practice of the week – and first day the 53-man roster was officially set. “My dad’s an offensive line coach, so it’s what I’ve been around my whole life. In high school, I never even played tight end. I played offensive line. Grew up having a blocking base, and that’s kind of how my game grew.

“Starting from blocking and then learning [how to be] an athlete, try to learn all the routes and all the other stuff about playing tight end," he said. "So, yeah, I think having that blocking base has really helped me in this whole process.”

More specifically, Adkins was a two-way player in high school – a 215-pound offensive tackle and defensive edge player who had six sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 76 total tackles as a senior.

“I’m shocked by the way he gets hits,’’ Bearden’s defensive coordinator Brian Blivins told a local paper after one game. “He just blows people up.”

Adkins also hit .354 as a starting third baseman in his sophomore and junior years combined. So he is an athlete. He played four years of tight end at East Tennessee State, a FCS program, demonstrating his receiving skills during his second junior season of 2021 when he had 33 catches for 357 yards. He then transferred as a graduate senior to South Carolina, where his dad Greg was the Gamecocks’ offensive line coach.

This spring, Adkins was brought in for one of the Broncos’ top 30 college-player visits before the draft, whereupon Payton talked as if he already had the team made.

“Coach Payton, when I came on my visit, said he had a clear vision for me,’’ Adkins said. “Liked my film from South Carolina. Then I met with [tight ends] coach Declan Doyle, and he said he liked my film as well, and he can see me making this team somehow, some way.’’

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos tight end Nate Adkins (45) in an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

And so Adkins, not Albert O, is on the Broncos’ season-opening roster. Okwuegbunam had a terrific sendoff performance in the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams by making seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown; nevertheless, he was called into Broncos headquarters Tuesday morning and was told he was cut.

A couple hours later – and a few minutes before the Broncos had to submit their cuts to the league office – Okwuegbunam was instead traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for moving up one round, from seventh to sixth, two years from now (2025 draft).

Adkins was aware Albert O was a bit of a fan favorite in Broncos Country.

“He’s got a great personality, he’s a great teammate,’’ Adkins said. “He’s a great player, I mean you saw what he can do. He does all the right things in the building. Like I said he’s a great teammate and I wish all the best for him.”

