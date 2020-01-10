Broncos vs. Jets: Game day info for Thursday Night Football

Either the Broncos or Jets will be the first team to fall to 0-4 after tonight's edition of Thursday Night Football.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It's game day in Broncos Country!

One team will get their first victory of the season when the Denver Broncos (0-3) and New York Jets (0-3) clash on Thursday Night Football.

The Broncos will start their third quarterback in three games. Brett Rypien is the starter for Denver tonight, although last week's quarterback, Jeff Driskel, may play some, according to head coach Vic Fangio.

As for the Jets, head coach Adam Gase is on the hot seat as quarterback Sam Darnold continues to struggle. Some are speculating Gase could be gone by the end of the week if the Jets have another poor performance.

The Broncos and Jets kickoff at 6:20 p.m. in the first game of Week 4 in the NFL.

Game info, how to watch, betting line:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Kickoff: 6:20 p.m. MT

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: NFL Network

Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

Money line: Broncos -112; Jets -106

Against the spread: Broncos -1 (-106); Jets +1 (-115)

Over/Under: 39.5

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

