Broncos vs. Jets: Game day info for Thursday Night Football

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It's game day in Broncos Country!
One team will get their first victory of the season when the Denver Broncos (0-3) and New York Jets (0-3) clash on Thursday Night Football.
The Broncos will start their third quarterback in three games. Brett Rypien is the starter for Denver tonight, although last week's quarterback, Jeff Driskel, may play some, according to head coach Vic Fangio.
As for the Jets, head coach Adam Gase is on the hot seat as quarterback Sam Darnold continues to struggle. Some are speculating Gase could be gone by the end of the week if the Jets have another poor performance.
The Broncos and Jets kickoff at 6:20 p.m. in the first game of Week 4 in the NFL.
Join the live game conversation below during the game as we root for our Broncos.
Game info, how to watch, betting line:
Date: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
Kickoff: 6:20 p.m. MT
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV: NFL Network
Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM
Money line: Broncos -112; Jets -106
Against the spread: Broncos -1 (-106); Jets +1 (-115)
Over/Under: 39.5
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
- Apple Podcasts
- Spotify
- Google Play
- PodBean
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.