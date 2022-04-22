Broncos' draft unlikely to be great without top picks, but could be good

"That first day we'll watch Russell Wilson highlights," said the Broncos' general manager.

There is no way they can have a great draft. Not when 63 prospects get selected before making your first pick.

Paton won an award for having the best draft last year. But imagine that draft without Pat Surtain or Javonte Williams. That’s what the Broncos are facing this year after they traded away their No. 9 and 40 overall picks to get Russell Wilson.

By near unanimous consent, the deal was worth it. The Broncos have had top draft picks the past six years. They haven’t had a winning season. The biggest problem was quarterback. Wilson solves that problem and then some.

Still, doesn't it hurt not having picks 9 and 40?

“It’s a blessing,'' Paton said. "We love having the first round picks, we love having the early second. But we also love having a franchise quarterback that sets the tone every day in the building.

"I come in here, he’s here working. There’s a reason he’s great. It’s because the work he puts in and all the players the entire organization are watching. There’s no pain in that. And so that first day we’ll watch Russell Wilson highlights.”

Paton reiterated a trade up into the first round is unrealistic. It would mean surrendering the No. 64 pick in the second round, No. 75 in the third round and a sixth round pick to reach No. 32, based on the NFL Draft value chart that is going around. A trade up in the second round is much more possible, Paton said.

And even then, Paton has nine picks in the draft -- the final pick in the second round; two in the third; two in the fourth, one each in the fifth and sixth and two in the seventh. And Paton has long stated he covets 10 picks in the draft. That would mean trading back from either the third or fourth rounds.

Take away Surtain and Javonte from last year and the Broncos still got starters Quinn Meinerz and Baron Browning in the third round and super subs Caden Sterns and Jonathan Cooper in the later rounds.

This year, it's imperative the Broncos hit with picks 64, 75 and 96. Two of those three picks have to become starters. The All-Pros? They usually come from the top 40.

But as the cliché goes: No pain, no gain. Russell Wilson is what the Broncos gained. Not having those first two draft picks? Most agree it was worth the pain.