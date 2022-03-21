Bronco notes: Browning to get look at outside linebacker

New QB Josh Johnson a skillset fit for Hackett's West Coast offense.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — From the day the Denver Broncos selected Baron Browning with the final pick of the third round last year, they weren’t sure if he was an inside or outside linebacker.

They just knew he was an athletic freak who could play.

After playing both positions for Ohio State, Browning was placed first at inside linebacker as a rookie last year by Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, in part because the two starters at the positions, Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell, are hardly the most fleet afoot. Despite numerous injuries starting with a leg fracture in rookie minicamp, Browning took to inside linebacker pretty well, starting nine games and making 58 tackles.

This year, with a premium placed on rushing the quarterback-filled AFC West, the Broncos are planning to move Browning to outside linebacker where he will join Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed and Jonathan Cooper in the edge-rush rotation/competition. The Broncos’ outside linebacker coach is Bert Watts, one of several up-and-coming, young assistants on head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s staff this year.

Browning, remember, was 5-star recruit coming out of Kennedale, Texas five years ago because of his rare physical gifts and speed for his 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame. Recruited by Urban Meyer but mostly coached by Ryan Day, Browning played in 43 games over four years for the Buckeyes, but with only 7 starts. Browning had 11.0 sacks as a junior.

Josh and the West Coast

A professional quarterback for going on 15 years, 17 teams and four leagues, Josh Johnson has played or practiced in just about every offensive system. The one that keeps sticking around is the West Coast system whose family included the Shanahans and Kubiaks and will be used by Hackett.

“The similarities in the pocket movements, the bootlegs, the understanding of plays, the drop-back passes, and the different varieties—I love it because it puts a lot of stress on the defense,’’ Johnson said during this Zoom news conference with the Denver media Monday. Johnson agreed to a one-year contract worth about $1.3 million to compete for the Broncos’ No. 2 QB job behind Russell Wilson. “Being able to attack the defense on the perimeter and the middle of the field—I just enjoy being in this system.

“To be able to get back into it, I think it’s going to be a great thing for all of us. I’m excited to see how we do it out here with Russ leading the way and us following right behind because all of our skillsets fit the mold of what this offense really needs—an athletic quarterback that can throw the ball down the field [along with] play action, buying time when you need it, and being a good decision maker. That’s pretty much why I’m excited, honestly. This is where my skillset is, and this where I think I can thrive most. I think that will reflect on tape as well.”

