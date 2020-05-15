Denver Broncos preseason schedule is set

All four Broncos preseason games will air on KTVD Channel 20 in Colorado.

DENVER — If there are fans, they should assume to plan on cheering, or scolding, from behind a mask.

Whether Broncos fans will be allowed in to Empower Field at Mile High to watch their team play preseason games against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 15 and Chicago Bears on Aug. 22 is to be determined. And if they are allowed in, how many, 25,000? Fifty thousand? Up to 70,000?

And will they be tested for fever or the coronavirus at the gates before gaining admittance?

While much remains uncertain, the Broncos have now released specific dates and kickoff times for all four of their four preseason games.

A more detailed look at the Broncos' preseason schedule with all four games to be shown on KTVD Channel 20:

Broncos 2020 Preseason Schedule

1. Sat. Aug. 15, 7:05 p.m. — 49ers at Empower Field — Channel 20

2. Sat. Aug. 22, 7:05 p.m. — Bears at Empower Field — Channel 20

3. Sat. Aug. 29, 8 p.m. — at LA Rams at SoFi Stadium — Channel 20

4. Thur. Sept. 3, 8 p.m. — at Arizona at State Farm Stadium — Channel 20

