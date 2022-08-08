x
Denver Broncos

Where to watch Broncos preseason games on TV, streaming

The Broncos preseason begins Saturday, Aug. 13 on KTVD 20 and the 9NEWS+ streaming app.

DENVER — Football is back! 

The Denver Broncos begin their preseason schedule on Saturday, Aug. 13, hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.

Where to watch

The Broncos have three preseason games in August.

All three preseason games will air on KTVD Channel 20 — that's channel 657 if you have Xfinity.

For those in 9NEWS' viewing area, the games will also air live on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV — as well as on 9NEWS.com.

When to watch

  • Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. 
    • vs. Dallas Cowboys in Denver
  • Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
    • at Buffalo Bills in New York
  • Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
    • vs. Minnesota Vikings in Denver

As the Broncos' hometown television partner for a 12th straight season, 9NEWS has announced the broadcast team for the 2022 preseason.

Steve Levy will return as play-by-play commentator and he’ll be joined in the booth by color analysts Chad Brown and Ryan Harris. 9NEWS Sports Director Rod Mackey will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

