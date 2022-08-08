Where to watch Broncos preseason games on TV, streaming

DENVER — Football is back!
The Denver Broncos begin their preseason schedule on Saturday, Aug. 13, hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.
Where to watch
The Broncos have three preseason games in August.
All three preseason games will air on KTVD Channel 20 — that's channel 657 if you have Xfinity.
For those in 9NEWS' viewing area, the games will also air live on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV — as well as on 9NEWS.com.
When to watch
- Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
- vs. Dallas Cowboys in Denver
- Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
- at Buffalo Bills in New York
- Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
- vs. Minnesota Vikings in Denver
As the Broncos' hometown television partner for a 12th straight season, 9NEWS has announced the broadcast team for the 2022 preseason.
Steve Levy will return as play-by-play commentator and he’ll be joined in the booth by color analysts Chad Brown and Ryan Harris. 9NEWS Sports Director Rod Mackey will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.