Where to watch Broncos preseason games on TV, streaming

DENVER — Football is back!

The Denver Broncos begin their preseason schedule on Saturday, Aug. 13, hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.

Where to watch

The Broncos have three preseason games in August.

All three preseason games will air on KTVD Channel 20 — that's channel 657 if you have Xfinity.

For those in 9NEWS' viewing area, the games will also air live on the 9NEWS+ streaming app — for Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV — as well as on 9NEWS.com.

When to watch

Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys in Denver

Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Buffalo Bills in New York

Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings in Denver



As the Broncos' hometown television partner for a 12th straight season, 9NEWS has announced the broadcast team for the 2022 preseason.

Steve Levy will return as play-by-play commentator and he’ll be joined in the booth by color analysts Chad Brown and Ryan Harris. 9NEWS Sports Director Rod Mackey will serve as the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.

