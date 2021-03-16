Broncos release Kareem Jackson and send Phillip Lindsay to less restricted free agency

Lindsay's no-round tender means other teams can submit offers without draft compensation. Broncos would have right to match.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos said goodbye to arguably their top leader on defense, while half-pushing out their most popular player on offense.

In defense of new Broncos’ general manager George Paton, he wasn’t afraid to make some unpopular decisions.

Paton informed hard-hitting safety Kareem Jackson he would not be exercising his $1.5 million option guarantee on a $10 million salary, a source told 9NEWS, which was first to report the move. The transaction releases the veteran Jackson to free agency after two strong seasons with the Broncos.

Paton also told restricted free agent running back Phillip Lindsay that he would only offer him a low- or original-round tender worth $2.18 million. Since Lindsay was undrafted, opposing teams can now submit an offer sheet without having to give up a draft pick in return. Had Lindsay received a second-round, $3.38 million tender, his return to the Broncos would have been virtually assured as teams generally consider a second-round draft pick prohibitive compensation.

The good news for Lindsay and his agent Mike McCartney (son of Colorado Buffalo coaching legend Bill McCartney) is he is now essentially a free agent who can generate multiyear offers from opposing teams. In 2016, the Broncos gave give RFA running back C.J. Anderson a no-round tender instead of a $2.553 million, second-round tender. Anderson received a four-year, $18 million contract offer sheet from the Miami Dolphins and his former offensive coordinator Adam Gase. The contract included $6 million in 2016. The Broncos matched the offer sheet, and therefore made a $3.5 million mistake in 2016 by not giving him a second-round tender.

The Broncos have the right to match any competitive offer signed by Lindsay, but will they? Lindsay, a hometown hero from Denver South High School and the University of Colorado, was among the NFL’s biggest surprises in 2018 when he rushed for 1,037 yards and 9 touchdowns and caught 35 passes for another 241 yards and a touchdown to earn a Pro Bowl berth.

Lindsay had another 1,011-yard rushing, 35-catch season in 2019, but in 2020, the Broncos paid free agent Melvin Gordon a two-year, $16 million contract to become the team’s primary running back. The Gordon-Lindsay duo didn’t mesh in Pat Shurmur’s 2020 offense, at least not from Lindsay’s viewpoint as his production dropped to 502 yards and 7 catches in 11 games.

When Gordon had his two DUI charges dismissed in a Denver District Court last week, Lindsay’s place on the team went from secure to vulnerable.

Even if Lindsay has a chance to financial prosper from a low-round tender, it’s an emotional blow. A second-round tender sends the message the team values the player to the point it definitely wants him back. A low-round tender sends the player the message he’s not as valued by the team. In the end, players want to be loved.

Jackson was also a well-liked, two-year starting safety for the Broncos who became a ferocious hitter despite his 185-pound frame. He also organized the Broncos’ march through downtown Denver last summer as a protest demonstration against the social injustice against people of color in this country.

Jackson signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in March 2019. But with his partner Justin Simmons getting a second franchise tag -- which puts him in position to potentially become the NFL’s safety at around $15 million per year -- and Jackson turning 33 next month, the Broncos felt a need to cut costs.

The Broncos did offer Jackson a contract restructure/reduced pay in lieu of his final $10 million salary. But when Jackson balked at the pay cut, the team declined his option and sent him to free agency.