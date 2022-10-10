Broncos promote Kendall Hinton, bring back Trinity Benson, continue search for long snapper

Bolles, Darby, Bobenmoyer bring Broncos IR payroll to NFL-most $72.44 million.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos made a roster move they probably should have executed prior to their game last Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts by promoting receiver Kendall Hinton from their practice squad to their 53-man active roster.

Hinton had been "elevated" from the practice squad for the maximum three games -- against the Houston Texans in week 2, San Francisco 49ers in week 3 and at the Las Vegas Raiders in week 4 -- and had at least one 20-yard reception in each game.

The Broncos wanted to promote Hinton prior to their game against the Colts but too many injuries coming off the Raiders' game led to too many roster problems so Hinton stayed down on the practice squad.

It may have hurt as quarterback Russell Wilson didn't look the way of a wide-open KJ Hamler on the final play of a 12-9 loss. Hinton slammed his helmet down in disgust in the back of the end zone.

The Broncos now have 7 receivers among the 51 filled spots on their 53-man roster, or one more than the usual max of six. Stay tuned.

With Hinton promoted, the Broncos filled his practice-squad roster spot by bringing back receiver Trinity Benson. The surprise of the Broncos' training camp and preseason last year, Benson was nevertheless traded, along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a fifth and seventh-round draft pick in 2022.

Benson had 10 catches for 104 yards in 10 games with the Lions last season, but was among their final roster cuts this season.

The Broncos also officially placed starting left tackle Garett Bolles, starting cornerback Ronald Darby and long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer on injured reserve. Denver now by a wide margin leads the NFL in IR payroll:

Garett Bolles - $17 million

Justin Simmons - $15.1 million

Randy Gregory - $14 million

Ronald Darby - $9.82 million

Tim Patrick - $8.5 million

Tom Compton - $2.25 million

Greg Dulcich - $1.43 million

Javonte Williams - $1.06 million

M. Ojemudia - $1.04 million

J. Bobenmoyer - $895,000

Christopher Allen - $460,000

Damarea Crockett - $455,000

Casey Tucker - $430,000

Total - $72.44 million

In an attempt to fill Bobenmoyer's position, the Broncos held tryouts for five long snappers Monday and plan on another round of tryouts Tuesday.

The Broncos could also try to sign away one of two longsnappers on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad -- Matt Overton or Tucker Addington.

Another starter not expected to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers is inside linebacker Josey Jewell, who suffered a left knee injury in the first half of the game Thursday against the Colts. Alex Singleton will replace Jewell as the starter -- as he did in the season's first two games -- but the Broncos added depth by signing veteran Harvey Langi. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound inside linebacker had 60 tackles with the Jets in 2020 and played parts of 2021 and this season with the Patriots.





