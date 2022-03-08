Wilson escapes trouble with two big passes to finish off 2-minute drill

The new Broncos quarterback showed he still has it when it matters most with big-time throws to Sutton, Quinn.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — No matter how dire it appears, Russell Wilson never seems to be in trouble.

It may look like it when all-out blitz is coming and there’s no running back held back to protect him. An escape and toss, and so much for trouble.

He seemed to be done-for in a 2014 season playoff game at Green Bay, down 19-7 with 4 minutes remaining largely because he was awful, completing 8 of 22 at that point for 75 yards with 4 interceptions. He finished 6 of 7 for 134 yards and a walk-off deep touchdown pass in overtime, and Seattle had rallied for a 28-22 stunner.

Wilson was in trouble again near the end of the Broncos’ training camp practice Thursday as the clock crossed noon and the temperature approached 90 degrees at UCHealth Training Center.

The offense was down, 14-10, there was less than a minute of game clock remaining, and Wilson and the Broncos’ offense were confronting third-and-15 at their own 37. Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy across the middle for an easy 11-yard completion, but that still left fourth-and-4 near midfield.

Head coach and play caller Nathaniel Hackett sent in the play. Wilson inadvertently went with a different one. Needing only 4 yards, Wilson instead threw it deep left, where receiver Courtland Sutton leaped and outwrestled starting cornerback Ronald Darby for a 34-yard completion. First down at the 18.

“Yeah, that was kind of funny, that was pretty cool,’’ Hackett said in his post-practice news conference, while Wilson was signing autographs for fans lined up at the bottom of the berm. “We had something that we wanted to get to there. A little miscommunication which turned into a different play that we didn’t know was going to happen. Sometimes, that’s how great plays happen. A brand-new play. Courtland — wow — ran a beautiful route. I love how he flattened it and Russ did a great job. We had protection up front, and he snuck to the left and got explosive.”

On the very next play, Wilson connected with receiver Trey Quinn, a newcomer to the Broncos but who had 35 catches combined in 2018-19 with Washington, for an 18-yard touchdown. Broncos win. So much for third-and-15, fourth-and-4. Wilson doesn’t die. He do.

“You know, I was just telling George (Paton, the Broncos’ general manager), 2-minute is one of the hardest things to get going for a brand-new offense,’’ Hackett said. “Just getting everybody on the same page because everything is happening so fast, trying to process situations and all those things.

“It was great working with Russ through that one and watching him. He called that last play, which was absolutely fantastic, and hit him with a touchdown. It’s just one of those things. You always want to see progressions. You always want to see guys getting better slowly but surely. That was good. We have a long way to go, but that was really nice to see.”

The Broncos will have a jog-through tempo to practice Friday, then put on pads and go at it before an expected berm-filled crowd Saturday.

