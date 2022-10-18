Broncos await MRI results on Russell Wilson's hamstring

Wilson appeared to come up limping on his left leg while scrambling away from pressure from the in the 4th quarter of Monday night's game.

DENVER — Russell Wilson underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning on his hamstring injury.

His status for the Denver Broncos' next game Sunday against the New York Jets figures to be in question as there are only six days between games.

>Video above: Denver Broncos offense, Russell Wilson fizzles out in second half in overtime loss | Locked on Broncos Podcast

The Broncos' quarterback appeared to come up limping on his left leg while scrambling away from pressure and throwing the ball away with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter in Monday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson finished the game but wasn't nearly as effective as he was earlier in the game.

“Yeah, I got my hammy,” Wilson said after the 19–16 overtime loss. “I was kind of scrambling and moving around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. But just tried to play through it and all that.

“Just tried to play through it and all that. I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else—especially early on. And then that happened, so that was kind of a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game.”

After completing 10 of 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter while building a 10-0 lead, Wilson was only 5 of 18 for 62 yards in the final four quarters against the Chargers.

If Wilson can't play against the Jets -- he has only missed three games in his 11-year career with all three coming last year with Seattle because of a midseason surgery on a finger of his right throwing hand -- the Broncos would turn to Brett Rypien, a fourth-year player with one career NFL start (a win in 2020 against the New York Jets). The Broncos also have veteran quarterback Josh Johnson on their practice squad.

Wilson has struggled to operate the new offense of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett this season as he has just five touchdown passes through the Broncos' 2-4 start. Wilson is currently the 23rd-rated NFL quarterback after consistently finishing in the top 10 through his first 10 seasons in Seattle.