Here's the hats the Broncos will wear on the sidelines this year

These are the caps that players, coaches and staff will be wearing on the sidelines for the 2023 season.

DENVER — The day for which Denver Broncos fans have been waiting has arrived.

The National Football League (NFL) has released the official 2023 caps that players, coaches and staff will wear on the sidelines this football season.

The New Era 2023 Sidelines Collection hats are on sale and are ready to ship to your home via the fan gear website Fanatics.

The hats come several colors for the Broncos, including orange, navy, cream, white, black, gray and royal blue this year.

The designs are available in multiple New Era styles including 59FIFTY fitted, low-profile 9FIFTY snapback, 39THIRTY flex hat, and a visor.

If you're looking to own the same hats as seen on Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons and Sean Payton on the sidelines, prices range from $33.99 to $45.99 at Fanatics.com.

