While they conduct their head coaching search, the Denver Broncos are also preparing their roster for the 2019 season.

The Broncos announced Wednesday they have signed 10 players to future contracts:

Fred Brown, WR

Garrett Grayson, QB

Chad Hansen, WR

Alexander Johnson, ILB

Andreas Knappe, T

Caushaud Lyons, DL

Khalfani Muhammad, RB

Austin Schlottmann, G/C

Linden Stephens, CB

Shamarko Thomas, S

Seven of the 10 players signed ended the regular season on the Broncos' practice squad.

The 10 players will officially be added to the Denver Broncos' roster at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 13.

