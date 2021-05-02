Broncos superfan has ultimate fan cave

Devin Hayes’ fan cave dedicated to the Denver Broncos is ranked among the best in the country.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — With no fans in the stands this season for the majority of the season, watch parties have become a bigger deal.

Although the Denver Broncos allowed 5,000 fans for the first four home games of 2020, they then reversed that plan due to COVID-19 concerns. That’s where the watch parties come into play.

There’s no better place to watch a Broncos game than in Westminster resident Devin Hayes' basement -- otherwise known as the fan cave.

"I’ve lived in this house for five years," Hayes said. And just how long has this man cave been a thing you may be wondering? "Four years and 10 months." Of course he knew the exact time!

Hayes' fan cave is one of the best in the country. No, seriously it is. Groundworks Companies compiled a list of the top football-inspired basements, ranking Hayes' among the top 10 in the country.

"I’m a huge Bronco fan. Have been since I was a kid. It’s crazy, it’s one of those things that I wouldn’t expect. People were posting and asking ‘Man can I come over for the game? I’ll bring the food, I’ll bring the beer! Whatever I need to do, can I come watch the games?’ And just coming down and turning the lights on and seeing the orange kind of hit me. It’s like my sanctuary," he said.

And rule No. 1 of having a fan cave? It’s never truly finished. "I don’t think it’s still there. I have boxes and boxes of stuff that I can’t put up."

Devin’s family has been Broncos season ticket holders since 1963 (when the team was part o the AFL). He has personally owned the tickets for the last five. His love for football came from his grandparents. Hayes’ man cave keeps their spirit alive: bringing back a lot of emotions, reminiscing of going to and watching many games with them.

"It just brings a lot of memories to me of my grandpa, my grandma," he said. "So it’s just kind of a piece of that that I always have them around me and in my life."

Whether it’s staring at his favorite part of the cave -- which is his signed Terrell Davis jersey -- re-living John Elway’s best throws and biggest moments, or re-watching Super Bowl 50 sat comfortably in one of this two Broncos themed chairs or his couch, this guy’s passion cannot be understated.

"I just love the Broncos. I love the Broncos."