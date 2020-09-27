Broncos vs. Buccaneers: Stadium game day info, betting line, kickoff time

Jeff Driskel and the Broncos welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Denver for a Sunday afternoon game in front of 5,700 fans.

DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos are back in the Mile High City on Sunday for a big test against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel and the Broncos (0-2) will kick off against Tom Brady and the Bucs at 2:25 p.m. in the Week 3 matchup.

New Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has an 8-9 overall record against the Broncos, which includes his 1-3 postseason mark. Denver is the only NFL team he has an overall losing record against. Brady last visited Denver, and played against the Broncos in 2017, when the Patriots eased to a 41-16 win.

The Broncos will welcome a crowd of 5,700 to attend this week's game for the first time this season. Fans will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing and will be seated in small "pods."

Game info, how to watch, betting line:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

Kickoff: 2:25 p.m. MT

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: FOX

TV Replay: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., KTVD Channel 20

Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

Betting line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.0

Over-under point total: 43.50

