Single-game Broncos tickets are going on sale tonight

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will release a "limited inventory" of single-game tickets for the 2022 season beginning 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

The single-game tickets at Empower Field at Mile High will be released at the same time the Broncos release their 2022 schedule.

All full-price tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com starting at $30 per ticket.

The Broncos have sold out 393 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 1970, but a limited number of tickets (mostly single seats) will be available for all games. To be notified directly of the ticket on sale, sign up for email alerts here.

The Broncos said "variable and dynamic pricing" will be used again this season to provide fans with different price points to fit their budget.

Included in the team's inventory of available single-game tickets are full-price tickets, ADA tickets and club seat tickets.

Half-price tickets will be issued again this season and will be available to the public in August.

