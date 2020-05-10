Broncos will host 5,700 fans per game for rest of season

The limited gatherings don’t put much dent into a 76,125-seat stadium but team and local government continue to keep virus precautions in place.

DENVER — The Broncos informed their season ticket holders Monday there will be 5,700 fans for every remaining home game this season.

The same 5,700 ticket allotment that was available for their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay will be the limit for the Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins on October 11.

A letter from the team to season-ticket holders stated:

"For the remaining home games, attendance will be limited to 5,700 fans. The Broncos will continue to work together closely with the state and public health experts in evaluating fan attendance for future home games. With hopes of increasing capacity numbers throughout the season, season ticket holders will have first access to any new available ticket inventory that may become available."

The stadium seats 76,125 so the Broncos along with state and local officials continue to take precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic by again limiting the crowd size to 7.5 percent of capacity for their game against the Dolphins.

A six-game ticket package is available to season-ticket holders. The Broncos remaining home games this season:

Date ..………….. Opponent … Kickoff

Oct. 18 ……….… Dolphins ….. 2:05 p.m.

Oct. 25 ……….… Chiefs ……... 2:25 p.m.

Nov. 22 ……….… Chargers .… 2:05 p.m.

Nov. 29 ……….… Saints ……… 2:05 p.m.

Dec. 19 or 20 … Bills …………. TBA

Jan. 3 ……….…… Raiders ……. 2:25 p.m.

