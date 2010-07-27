The first chance to watch Russell Wilson practice in person is Wednesday. Admission and parking are free.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There will be autographs.

COVID hasn’t disappeared but the NFL’s fear of it has. Training camp as Broncos’ fans knew it prior to 2020 is back to normal.

Starting Wednesday morning, the Denver Broncos will have 14 training camp workouts open to the public free of charge.

The expectation is crowds will be larger than in recent years because of the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Here’s a fan’s guide to Broncos training camp 2022:

UCHealth Training Center, 13665 E. Broncos Parkway, Englewood.

Free with lots opening at 8 a.m. for each practice (later for joint practice with Cowboys on Aug. 11).

Free with gates opening at 9 a.m. for each practice (later for joint practice with Cowboys on Aug. 11).

Food trucks will be available.

None in berm area, so sunblock and hats are strongly recommended. There is shade and a misting station along the outdoor concourse above the berm. No umbrellas are allowed.

Yes. Select position groups will be available to sign autographs after each practice.

Broncos training camp schedule

Wednesday, July 27 — 10-11:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 28 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Friday, July 29 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Training Camp: Back Together Saturday

Monday, Aug. 1 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. NFL owners vote on Broncos’ Walton-Penner group in Minnesota



Wednesday, Aug. 10 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11 — 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Joint Practice with Dallas Cowboys

Saturday, Aug. 13 — 7 p.m. Preseason opener vs. Cowboys at Empower Field





Training Camp: Back Together Saturday

"Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" is Saturday, July 30, and tickets are required for this practice.

Those who got their free tickets through Ticketmaster, parking lots open at 8 a.m. with gates opening at 9 a.m. Broncos personnel will address the fans prior to practice.

There will be food trucks, cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot. There will be a Broncos flag giveaway and player autographs after practice.

