Broncos offering COVID-19 vaccines at training camp on Thursday

The team and UCHealth will host a vaccine clinic from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. in front of the Broncos team store and are offering the Johnson & Johnson shot.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos and UCHealth are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Thursday's training camp practice.

The UCHealth clinic will administer shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. in front of the Broncos team store, which is in the same parking lot as the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse and team headquarters.

In a release on Tuesday afternoon, the Broncos said appointments are not necessary and individuals who would like to get vaccinated, but are not attending practice, are also welcome.

“We are pleased to partner with UCHealth in providing a vaccination opportunity to fans at the Broncos’ final practice of training camp,” said Brittany Bowlen, the Broncos’ senior vice president of strategy and COVID-19 task force leader in the release. “As we prepare to welcome back fans to Empower Field at Mile High, we encourage the community to get vaccinated and collectively do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Thursday is the final day of Broncos' training camp open to the public this year, with Wednesday's practice open as well. Practice is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. each morning.

Parking is free, but fans are encouraged to arrive early, especially with vaccines starting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

