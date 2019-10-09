DENVER — The Denver Broncos held its spot in the ranking of the NFL teams by franchise value, although its value increased from $2.6 billion to $3 billion, according to a report released this week by Forbes Media LLC.

The biggest move in the ranking was made by the the Oakland Raiders, which jumped six spots to No. 12 on the ranking in advance of their planned move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season. Its value grew 19.38 percent. The biggest drop in the rankings were by the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, each falling four spots in the ranking. No teams lost value from 2017 to 2018. The smallest growth, just under 5 percent, was by the Tennessee Titans (up 4.9 percent), Arizona Cardinals (up 4.7 percent) and Carolina Panthers (up 4.3 percent).

Overall, the value of the 32 NFL teams totaled $91.365 billion as of September 2019. Revenue for the 2018 season was about $14.476 billion, up about 11 percent from 2017, Forbes said. Leaguewide operating income in 2018 was $3.27 billion and gate receipts totaled $2.24 billion, according to Forbes.

