Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins: Live chat, game day info, betting line

Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos welcome Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins for a Sunday afternoon game in Broncos Country.

DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!

After back-to-back losses on the road, the Denver Broncos limp back home for a game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos (3-6 for a fourth-straight season) aim to get back on track towards a winning season when they host quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins (6-3) at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020

Kickoff: 2:05 p.m. MT

Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

Moneyline : MIA: (-174) | DEN: (+146)

Spread: MIA: -3.5 (-105) | DEN: +3.5 (-115)

