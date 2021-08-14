Lock, Bridgewater impressive as Broncos whip Vikings, 33-6, in preseason opener

First-round corner Pat Surtain II comes up with 30-yard pick six as the game couldn't have gone much better for Broncos.

MINNEAPOLIS — They threatened to take Drew Lock’s job away.

The Broncos’ bosses didn’t state it that way, of course. Just adding some competition is all, Drew. Nothing personal.

Lock sent a strong message back to his bosses, teammates and fans here Saturday afternoon in the Broncos’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bring it on.

Lock was terrific, completing 5 of 7 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in a little more than one quarter of work. His passer rating was 153.3 in helping the Broncos rout the Vikings, 33-6, at U.S. Bank Stadium, a sun-splashed, indoor venue.

It was 23-3 Broncos when Lock was lifted early in the second quarter.

Lock's chief competitor, Teddy Bridgewater, entered the game in a huge hole to Lock's fine performance but answered impressively. In two drives, Bridgewater led the Broncos to 10 points -- and he had a 12-yard touchdown scramble called back by penalty before settling for the field goal.

Bridgewater's second-half-opening, touchdown pass to Trinity Benson pushed the Broncos' lead to 33-6.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio didn’t play one defensive starter, yet his unit had scored 9 points – defensive lineman Shamar Stephen, a former Viking, drew a holding penalty while chasing Minnesota quarterback Jake Browning in the end zone that resulted in a safety; and first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II intercepted a Browning pass for a 30-yard pick six.

PHOTOS | Broncos at Vikings 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer didn’t play more than one or two starters after the two teams went at it hard through two joint practices during the week at Minnesota’s state-of-the-art training camp facility. Fangio did give Lock six offensive starters to work with Saturday – center Lloyd Cushenberry III, right guard Graham Glasgow and right tackle Bobby Massie, receivers KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy and tight end Noah Fant. Plus 1B Javonte Williams, who rushed for 11 and 12 yards on his first two professional carries.

Lock threw a beautiful 80-yard touchdown to the speedy Hamler on the first play of his second series and later finished a long, sustained drive by flipping a 4-yard touchdown pass to Trinity Benson.

Two days earlier, during a joint practice against the Vikings, Lock overthrew a wide-open Hamler on a similar pattern. Lock learned from it and put a little more air under the ball this time. It landed softly in Hamler's arms, who caught it in stride.

In his three offensive series, Lock led the Broncos to two touchdowns and the other ended on downs at the Vikings’ 2-yard line after a 67-yard drive. The Broncos did score a touchdown on that opening drive, but Williams’ 4-yard touchdown run was called back because of a holding penalty on Jeudy.

Entering the preseason opener, Lock may have been trailing Bridgewater in the Broncos’ quarterback competition. Lock was about to use his big day to take a slight lead -- until Bridgewater showed he, too, is highly efficient.

Bridgewater finished 7 of 8 passing for 74 yards with his own 4-yard touchdown pass to Benson, and a 144.8 passer rating.

Lock is the incumbent as he’s been the Broncos’ starting quarterback since game 12 of 2019 season. But an erratic 2020 in which the Broncos finished with a 5-11 record and Lock tied for the league-lead with 15 interceptions caused new general George Paton and Fangio to bring in the experienced Bridgewater to compete with Lock. Or to put another way, threaten to give his starting job to someone else.

Lock, though, did not shrink from competition. And neither did Bridgewater.

The first-half also provided a showcase moment for Surtain, who was taken with the Broncos’ No. 9 overall draft pick when some fans and media wanted Paton to take quarterback Justin Fields. While Fields had an impressive debut with the Bears, Surtain answered by cutting underneath a sideline pattern and running untouched to the end zone.

Bridgewater entered the game in the second quarter with his team up 23-3 and drove the Broncos down for a field goal. He then opened the second half with a seven-play, 40-yard touchdown drive that was set up by Levante Bellamy's 62-yard kickoff return.

Bridgewater got 17 plays in two series to Lock's 19 plays over three series. No. 3 quarterback Brett Rypien came in late in the third quarter to finish the game. He started at his own 2 yard line and helped lead the Broncos out to the 34-yard line before the drive stalled. Rypien completed two passes for 27 yards in mop-up duty.

Reserve running back Damarea Crockett did most of the work. He had 16 carries for 58 yards. Royce Freeman rushed for 33 yards on five carries and Williams finished with 29 yards on five carries.

Hamler had two catches for 105 yards and a touchdown while Benson, who has been on the Broncos' practice squad the previous two years, had four catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos and their Great Quarterback Competition moves to Seattle for preseason game 2 against the Seahawks next Saturday, Aug. 21.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.