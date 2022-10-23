Rypien holding his own but Broncos trail Jets, 16-9 in 4th quarter

Backup QB needs a strong 4th quarter for the Broncos to avoid fourth consecutive loss.

DENVER — With the Broncos’ first Super Bowl championship team from 25 years ago looking on, the current Broncos were in such dire shape they were counting on backup quarterback Brett Rypien to salvage their season.

So let ‘er Ryp.

The fourth-year, seldom-used QB wasn’t perfect. The timing, or communication was off on a couple errant throws to otherwise open receivers.

But Rypien played with fire, toughness and composure in keeping the Broncos in the game, although they trail the favored New York Jets, 16-9 with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter before 70,786 fans (5,838 no-shows) on a spectacular, if windy, late-October Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos entered the game with three consecutive losses and a 2-4 record. The Jets brought in three wins in a row and a 4-2 mark.

Rypien took the snap from under center way more than the Broncos’ usual starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, did through the first six games. The play-action opened up enough pass routes – and running holes – for the Broncos to take a 9-7 lead with 3:37 left in the first half.

The Jets had scored first on a 62-yard run around left end by rookie running back Breece Hall, who later suffered a knee injury, and scored last in the half on a 45-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein as time expired for a 10-9 Jets lead.

Zuerlein added two more field goals in the fourth quarter to bump the score to 16-9.

The halftime show honored about 30 players from Denver’s Super Bowl 32 team -- including John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Rod Smith and Bill Romanowski, plus coach Mike Shanahan -- that captured the franchise’s first championship in 1997.

Rypien was 21 of 39 for 194 yards and a second-half interception that led to 3 Jets' points with 2:00 left in the fourth quarter.

With fourth-and-3 at the Jets' 25 yard line, Rypien threw a go route to Courtland Sutton in the end zone. Sutton had his hands on the ball but it was knocked out by Jets' superb rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.

But he did have big completions to receiver Jerry Jeudy on each of the Broncos’ two scoring drives.

A 17-yard strike to Jeudy just inside the left sideline converted a third-and-10 and set up first and goal at the Jets’ 6. Struggling like no other team in goal-to-go situations through their 2-4 start this season, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett called for two running plays to Latavius Murray, who gained 4 and 2 yards for a touchdown with 1:33 left in the first quarter.

That would have tied the score but kicker Brandon McManus, who had a tough start, missed the extra point wide right. McManus also missed a 56-yard field goal attempt in which the wind took the flight of his ball from left middle of the goal posts to wide right.

When McManus put the Broncos ahead late in the second quarter with a 44-yard field goal, it was Rypien’s 45-yard completion to Jeudy that got the Broncos out of a hole and into plus territory.

Rypien was starting ahead of Wilson, who was out with a left hamstring strain. Wilson threw passes before the game and looked much better than he did during the week. He seems to be on track to play next Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Denver D got burned for one long running play but otherwise held Jets’ second-year quarterback Zach Wilson to just 69 yards passing in the first half while he was sacked twice by defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

Jeudy had the big offensive half with four catches for 78 yards.

Bronco Bits

Running back Mike Boone had a key, 15-yard run on the Broncos' first touchdown drive but left later in the first half with an ankle injury and didn't return. X-rays were negative but more will be determined after he undergoes an MRI exam Monday morning. ...

Outside linebacker Baron Browning left the game in the second half with a hip injury. ...

All the Broncos needed to cure their penalty problem was get referee Bill Vinovich to call their game. The Broncos entered play Sunday with a league-most 54 penalties for 486 yards. Vinovich called the fewest penalties in 2021 and has by far the fewest in 2022.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Broncos were penalized just three times for 15 yards. ...

The Broncos take off for London on Monday afternoon with an arrival Tuesday morning. The team will then practice in London the rest of the week leading into their game Sunday against the Jags.

