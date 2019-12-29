DENVER — So dominant were the Raiders in the first half against the Broncos, they should have gone into intermission up by double-digits.

Oakland averaged 8.1 yards per play to 4.0 for the Broncos. The Raiders had 251 yards in total offense to just 108 for the Broncos.

Yet, because the Raiders are the Raiders and Vic Fangio’s Broncos will hang tough till season’s end, Denver was leading, 16-9 with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter on a chilly late-December Sunday afternoon before 67,007 (9,327 no-shows) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Despite rarely having the ball, Broncos’ rookie quarterback Drew Lock played well in engineering two scoring drives. The first resulted in a Brandon McManus field goal and the second ended with a 1-yard touchdown flip from Lock to fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.

The touchdown came one play after Broncos’ receiver Courtland Sutton drew a 27-yard pass-interference call from Raiders’ cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

The Raiders had scoring chances halted on a missed goal, a Denver goal-line stop, and a fumble.

The Raiders were in control early, if not on the scoreboard. Oakland had 128 yards in total offense in the first quarter to just 24 for the Broncos. It had five first downs and 10:03 of ball possession to one and 4:57 for the Broncos.

Yet it was 0-0 at the quarter break.

The Raiders blew a scoring chance off their first possession when quarterback Derek Carr, who despite having enough time to toast a bagel while in the pocket, slightly overthrew a wide-open Hunter Renfrow at the goal line.

That was followed by Daniel Carlson, who grew up in Colorado Springs, missing a 38-yard field goal.

Later in the first quarter, Carr converted a third-and-9 from his 8-yard line by flipping a screen pass to tight end Darren Waller, who cut in off a block and raced 75 yards to the Broncos’ 17.

Credit Broncos’ nickel corner Will Parks with a hustle tackle that saved a touchdown. The Raiders’ drive settled for a short Carlson field goal early in the second quarter and a 3-0 lead.

Lock answered with completions of 19 yards to Courtland Sutton, who went up to snag the pass between two defenders, and 14 yards to DaeSean Hamilton.

With running back Phillip Lindsay struggling early to find room, the Broncos’ drive sputtered and settled for a McManus’ 43-yard field goal that tied the game, 3-3, midway through the second quarter. McManus drilled field goals of 49 yards late in the third quarter and 51 yards early in the fourth to give the Broncos a 16-3 lead.

The Raiders put together two scoring drives in the fourth quarter that finished with two Carlson field goals and moved to within, 16-9 with 3:09 remaining.

Lindsay has 50 yards on 14 carries, enough to give him a second consecutive 1,000 yard rushing season. He surpassed the 1,000-yard barrier with an 8-yard fourth quarter scamper around right end.

The Raiders weren’t done squandering scoring chances in the first half, though. Another screen, this one to Jalen Richard for 33 yards in the second quarter, helped move Oakland to first and goal at the Broncos’ 7.

Carr appeared to have a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow, but replays showed the receiver was touchdown just shy of the goal line. The next play a fourth and goal from the half-yard line, Denver’s goal-line defense stuffed fullback Alec Ingold for no gain.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden challenged and while one goal-line camera view appeared to show Ingold broke the plane, it was too close to overturn. Gruden, who has been vocal in his disappointment about the officiating in recent days, was 0 for 2 in reviews on back-to-back touchdown reviews.

The Broncos’ offense, meanwhile, mostly struggled in the first half before taking advantage of terrific field position set up by safety Trey Marshall’s strip and recovery of a fumble by Raiders’ receiver Marcell Ateman.

Lock was and efficient 17 of 27 for 177 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions entering the fourth quarter. His favorite receiver, for a second consecutive game, has been DaeSean Hamilton, who has five catches for 65 yards. Sutton has four catches for 52 yards but has also drawn two major penalties.

