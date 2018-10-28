KANSAS CITY — It was time for the Denver defense to come through.

The Broncos entered halftime with momentum after quarterback Case Keenum led a final-second drive culminated with a touchdown pass that brought his team within two. Kansas City got the ball first in the second half and this is where the Denver defense had to come up with a stop.

Instead, the Chiefs' sensationally talented quarterback Patrick Mahomes II led an 83-yard drive capped with his second touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins. The Broncos never felt like a threat again as they lost to the Chiefs, 30-23 on a bright, perfectly pleasant day at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are now 7-1 and the Broncos all but eliminated from the AFC West with a record of 3-5. With the trading deadline now 48 hours away, there is a possibility receiver Demaryius Thomas has played his final game for the Broncos. The team's No. 2 all-time leading receiver in several categories, Thomas has drawn interest from at least two teams, a source tells 9NEWS.

Thomas had three catches for 30 yards Sunday.

Keenum has been clutch off and on all season, and he was again in the final seconds of the first half.

The Broncos’ quarterback needed just 49 seconds to move his team 75 yards, capping the drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Tim Patrick.

After the Broncos took an early 7-0 lead on a Phillip Lindsay 1-yard touchdown run, the Chiefs had scored 16 unanswered to take the lead. That started a stretch in which Kansas City scored on five straight possessions to take a 30-14 lead.

Keenum is 8 of 13 for 153 yards at the half with two of his completions of 40 yards-plus. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 13 of 17 for 172 yards and two touchdown passes.

The Broncos came out inspired. Edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Von Miller put heat on Mahomes, the Chiefs’ young star quarterback, early in the game, and it seemed to affect a few of his throws.

Mahomes wasn’t as sharp as he usually is in the first quarter. And tight end Travis Kelce didn’t help him by not corralling a couple catchable balls.

The Broncos led 7-3 after the first quarter. Keenum came through a big play on the Broncos’ second possession, scrambling right, pointing receiver Emmanuel Sanders to go deep, which he did for a 49-yard pass play to the Chiefs’ 14.

The red-zone possession was executed when Keenum hit Demaryius Thomas for a 10-yard gain to set up first-and-goal, and rookie running back Phillip Lindsay took it from there, capping the 81-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown.

Lindsay, who got the first start of his NFL career, rushed for 55 yards on 10 carries by halftime.

Meanwhile, the Denver D stopped the Chiefs on their ensuing first-and-goal situation from the 3. Two false starts helped as the Chiefs settled for a short Harrison Butker field goal.

Momentum flipped thanks to a long field goal decision early in the second quarter. On third-and-2 from the Chiefs’ 31, Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders lost 6 yards on a Jet sweep.

That left Brandon McManus with a 55-yard field goal attempt but it sailed wide right. The Chiefs got the ball at their own 45.

A pass to a crossing Tyreek Hill gained 40 and the Chiefs scored two plays later on a 9-yard throw from Mahomes to Kelce. It was 10-7 Chiefs with 9:31 left in the half.

The Chiefs scored again on their next possession, this time finishing it with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Sammy Watkins. Butker missed the extra point, though, leaving the Chiefs lead at 16-7.

The drive also left Keenum with 54 seconds left in the half. He scrambled for 9 yards, then hit rookie Courtland Sutton for a 42-yard completion down the left sideline on a jump ball type throw.

On third-and-10 from the Chiefs’ 24, Patrick slipped behind zone coverage and settled open in the back of the end zone. Keenum saw him and delivered it on time.

