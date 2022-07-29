Former Bronco Derek Wolfe announces NFL retirement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Derek Wolfe is calling it a career.
The Super Bowl 50 champion defensive end has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons.
After being drafted in the second round by the Denver Broncos in 2012, Wolfe played eight seasons with the Broncos and the past two years with the Baltimore Ravens.
Wolfe had 33 sacks, 299 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 77 quarterback hits with the Broncos, including a memorable sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50 in 2016.
"The gratitude that I feel to the organization as a whole and the city itself, the love that they showed me from Day 1, it's just been incredible," Wolfe said to the Broncos' website.
"And even after I left, after eight years I was with them, with the Broncos, and then I went to the Ravens for two years, during those two years I still got a ton of support and love from this city — and the whole state, really, and anyone that's a fan of the Broncos became a Derek Wolfe fan."
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.