Former Bronco Derek Wolfe announces NFL retirement

A fan favorite, Wolfe played eight seasons in Denver after being drafted in the second round in 2012.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Derek Wolfe is calling it a career.

The Super Bowl 50 champion defensive end has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons.

After being drafted in the second round by the Denver Broncos in 2012, Wolfe played eight seasons with the Broncos and the past two years with the Baltimore Ravens.

Wolfe had 33 sacks, 299 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 77 quarterback hits with the Broncos, including a memorable sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

"The gratitude that I feel to the organization as a whole and the city itself, the love that they showed me from Day 1, it's just been incredible," Wolfe said to the Broncos' website.

"And even after I left, after eight years I was with them, with the Broncos, and then I went to the Ravens for two years, during those two years I still got a ton of support and love from this city — and the whole state, really, and anyone that's a fan of the Broncos became a Derek Wolfe fan."

“After 🔟 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game. Time for a new beginning.” #ThankYouDWolfe x @Derek_Wolfe95 pic.twitter.com/qeCyOrKLw7 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 29, 2022

