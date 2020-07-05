Devontae Booker set to join Raiders

The four-year Denver Broncos running back got a bad break in 2017 when he was set to start. Booker finished as the team's No. 3 RB.

LAS VEGAS — Running back Devontae Booker has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

The now former Bronco will officially jump to the rival Raiders if he passes his physical exam as expected on Thursday evening.

It could have been better for Booker in Denver. The former Utah star was the Broncos’ fourth-round draft pick in 2016. After an encouraging rookie season in which he rushed for 612 yards and four touchdowns and had 31 catches for another 265 yards and a touchdown, Booker was in line to replace C.J. Anderson as the Broncos’ starting tailback in 2017.

As it turned out, Booker's rookie season was his best.

He suffered a hairline fracture in his wrist during the latter part of organized team activities in June – a break that wasn’t detected until he reported the continued discomfort at the start of training camp in late-July.

With Booker missing all of training camp, the preseason and the first three games of the regular season, Anderson got off to a nice start and finished with 1,007 yards.

Booker then served as the Broncos’ No. 3 running back behind rookies Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman in 2018 and again to the young duo last season when he had just two carries for 9 yards.

Booker’s strength is in the passing game, where he is a good blocker against the blitz and has good hands as a receiver. To his credit, he never let the disappointment of falling further down the depth chart affect his job. He showed up every day at practice, played in every game on special teams and performed as a running back in the rare times he was called upon-- after averaging 3.5 and 3.8 yards a carry in his first two years, he averaged 5.4 and 4.5 yards in his final two with the Broncos.

Those three games at the start of the 2017 season were the only games he missed in his four seasons in Denver.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN