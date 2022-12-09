Drew Litton draws 7 cartoons after Broncos' loss to Seahawks

Now in this 40th year, legendary cartoonist Drew Litton is back at 9NEWS this Broncos season.

DENVER — The new era of Denver Broncos football did not go the way we had hoped.

Down one point with one minute to go in their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the Broncos opted to attempt a 64-year field goal which was no good.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted Tuesday the decision was not the correct one.

“Looking back on it, definitely should have gone for it,’’ Hackett said Tuesday at his day-after-game press conference.

Legend Colorado cartoonist Drew Litton stopped by 9NEWS on Tuesday to summarize the feelings of Broncos Country in a way only he can.

A cartoonist at Rocky Mountain News beginning in 1982, Litton draws for 9NEWS, the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Rockies magazine and Mile High Sports magazine and is nationally syndicated by Universal Uclick.

