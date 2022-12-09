Drew Litton draws 7 cartoons after Broncos' loss to Seahawks

DENVER — The new era of Denver Broncos football did not go the way we had hoped.
Down one point with one minute to go in their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, the Broncos opted to attempt a 64-year field goal which was no good.
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted Tuesday the decision was not the correct one.
“Looking back on it, definitely should have gone for it,’’ Hackett said Tuesday at his day-after-game press conference.
Legend Colorado cartoonist Drew Litton stopped by 9NEWS on Tuesday to summarize the feelings of Broncos Country in a way only he can.
A cartoonist at Rocky Mountain News beginning in 1982, Litton draws for 9NEWS, the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Rockies magazine and Mile High Sports magazine and is nationally syndicated by Universal Uclick.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
More Drew Litton cartoons from 2022
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.