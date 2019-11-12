ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock's rise to stardom was so sudden, the NFL is still playing catch-up in distributing his genuinely licensed jerseys.

Aside from online NFL shop, there are but two places for Broncos fans to get their authentic Lock No. 3 jerseys, at least as of Wednesday.

"The Broncos stores at Empower Field and UCHealth Training Center are the only local brick-and-mortar locations carrying officially licensed Nike Lock jerseys,'' Richard Hesse, regional director of Aramark, which manages the Broncos Team stores, said in a statement. "Limited qualities available but inventory is growing daily.''

Happy Holidays for Lock and the Broncos. Until the NFL can catch up with the league's hottest new player, employees at the Broncos team stores have the ability to produce the officially licensed Nike jerseys. The jerseys go for $100 each.

KUSA

Lock is all the rage after winning his first two starts and becoming the first rookie in NFL history to throw 3 touchdown passes and 300 yards in his first NFL start, which was Sunday against the heavily favored Texans in Houston.

> Denver Broncos Team Store / Pro Shop locations

RELATED: Kareem Jackson named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

RELATED: Lock, Scangarello, Fangio, Buzz and many other observations from Broncos' 38-24 win against Houston

KUSA

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports