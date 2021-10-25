'Drive for Life 24': Broncos' annual blood drive kicks off

Canceled blood drives have made it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply in Colorado.

DENVER — Vitalant and the Denver Broncos are teaming for the 24th annual "Drive for Life" blood donation drive.

Instead of a single-day blood drive, Drive for Life 24 will be a two-month long effort to encourage blood donation, according to Vitalant.

Through Jan. 9, 2022, donors can give blood in support of Drive for Life at a time and place that’s convenient for them through Vitalant’s Virtual Blood Drive program.

Vitalant has a critical need for blood and platelets, especially type O blood, and urges all eligible donors to make an appointment in the coming days and weeks to replenish the blood supply.

Blood drive cancellations forced by COVID-19 precautions continue to severely impact the blood supply. Vitalant said that in Colorado alone, the pandemic has forced 133 blood drives to cancel this year, resulting in nearly 3,000 uncollected units of blood.

Here’s how to take part in Drive for Life 24:

Pledge to give blood in support of Drive for Life 24 by using the virtual blood drive link. Schedule an appointment at any Vitalant donation center or mobile blood drive in Colorado at vitalant.org/driveforlife24 or by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Those who pledge to give blood using the Drive for Life virtual blood drive link and donate between Oct. 18 and Jan. 9 will automatically be entered to win one of five Denver Broncos-themed prizes, including an autographed Drew Lock football and Courtland Sutton jersey.

Drive for Life will also be celebrating five Vitalant community blood drive partners through special Broncos-themed blood drives. The drives will be located in Castle Rock, Louisville, Aurora and Denver.

Donors who give at any of the five Broncos-themed blood drives listed at vitalant.org/driveforlife24 will get exclusive football swag and be automatically entered to win one of five Denver Broncos autographed prizes.

“We are grateful for the Denver Broncos’ continued support in encouraging the community to give blood to help make up the shortfall of donations from canceled drives,” Mountain Division Vice President Anne Burtchaell said. “It’s vital for donors to give blood during Drive for Life and regularly throughout the year to ensure patient needs can be met in Broncos Country and beyond.”

“The need for healthy donors to ensure life-transforming blood is available for patients throughout the year is critical,” said Denver Broncos Senior Manager of Community Development Liz Jeralds. “The Denver Broncos are proud to join Vitalant for the 24th annual Drive for Life and encourage Broncos Country to find a donation center in their community to give blood and save lives during the Drive for Life window and beyond."

Those who receive a Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine or seasonal flu vaccine can give blood immediately if other eligibility requirements are met.

To support a safe environment and most efficiently follow the latest CDC guidance, masks are required for all donors, staff, volunteers and guests at Vitalant blood drives and facilities regardless of vaccination status.

To learn more about Drive for Life 24 or to schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org/driveforlife24.

