ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Matt Paradis is gone.

The Broncos expressed interest in Kansas City Chiefs’ center Mitch Morris before dropping out when Buffalo drove up the price tag.

Gary Kubiak lured versatile offensive lineman Billy Turner to Minnesota with a $7 million-a-year deal.

And the Broncos’ one-year, low-rate offer to Paradis didn’t come close to stopping the center from taking his ankle rehab to Carolina.

Is Broncos’ general manager concerned about the interior of his offensive line?

“We feel good with Connor at center,’’ Elway said in an interview Wednesday with 9NEWS. “Obviously Leary’s coming back at left guard and Eli Wilkinson’s at right guard. But we still have the draft and we still have a lot of time before the start of the year.

“We’ll always continue to try to upgrade. Is it a concern? No. We’re not concerned about it. We feel like we’ll continue to get better there.’’

Connor McGovern helps distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need with the Denver Rescue Mission Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Broncos’ offensive line from left to right is Garett Bolles, a first-round pick entering his third season, at left tackle; the Achilles injured Ron Leary at left guard; Connor McGovern at center; Elijah Wilkinson at right guard and freshly signed $17 million man Ja’Wuan James at right tackle.

Sam Jones, a 6th-round draft pick from Highlands Ranch, will compete for an interior job, as will Nico Falah and Austin Schlottmann.

