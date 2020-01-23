After missing the playoffs four consecutive years and going through significant coaching turnover over the past decade, Broncos general manager John Elway has decided to make a major shakeup to his personnel department.

Mike Sullivan will not be returning as the Broncos’ salary cap manager and contract negotiator as his latest contract expired, a league source told 9NEWS, which was the first to report the move.

With the Broncos currently sitting with more than $60 million in cap space for the 2020 season and many key contract decisions ahead, Elway has a big role to fill for free agency.

Two NFL salary cap/contract negotiators who were recently let go by their respective teams were Washington’s Eric Schaffer and Houston’s Chris Olsen.

Sullivan was hired by Elway to manage the Broncos' football budget prior to the start of the 2012 league year. Perhaps, his two greatest accomplishments were, first, putting together the five-year, $96 million contract for superstar free-agent quarterback Peyton Manning in 2012.

And then the 2014 signings of free-agents DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib, Emmanuel Sanders and T.J. Ward. All four were Pro Bowl players and became the undisputed greatest free-agent class in team history.

There were some unfortunate moments, though, none more embarrassing to the franchise than the infamous Fax Fiasco involving star pass rusher Elvis Dumervil. The tardy fax of Dumervil’s contract in March 2013 resulted in his release and departure to free agency and eventually the Baltimore Ravens.

RELATED: Emmanuel, Shanahan, Bieniemy lead Colorado ties to Super Bowl LIV

RELATED: Broncos fans had some thoughts after Empower Retirement tweeted support for the Chiefs

Sullivan was let go following the team’s worst free-agent class in the Elway era. Right tackle Ja’Wuan James, cornerback Bryce Callahan and running back Theo Riddick were signed to a combined $26 million in 2019 payouts yet none made on-field contributions.(James played briefly). It should be pointed out cap guys don't decide who to sign; they merely structure the contracts.

For the upcoming season, the Broncos have such prominent players as Justin Simmons, Shelby Harris, Chris Harris Jr., Derek Wolfe, Connor McGovern and Will Parks entering free agency. Elway figures to be seeking upgrades at cornerback, receiver, offensive line and defensive line.

Sullivan is not retiring. With the Broncos he was known in league circles as a tough, but sharp negotiator with a unique perspective – before he became Broncos cap guy he served 25 years as top player agent, representing Aaron Rodgers and Trent Dilfer, among others. He’s also respected at NFL office for knowledge of rules.

RELATED: Broncos mailbag: 49ers' Super Bowl run reignites questions why Kyle Shanahan wasn't hired

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports