As part of the celebration, Emmanuel Sanders will unveil a new mural in honor of "D.T."

DENVER — Former Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders is hosting an event this week to honor his late Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas.

Sanders will host the event Wednesday afternoon at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club. Sanders and Thomas were Broncos teammates during the 2014-18 seasons.

Sanders began receiving donations to the Emmanuel Sanders Foundation in memory of Thomas after his passing in December 2021.

A portion of those funds will be used to provide a new set of football jerseys for the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club youth football team, as well as teaming up with the Denver Broncos to host a PLAY 60 football skills clinic for current club members, said the Broncos in a news release.

Additionally, the jerseys will feature an “88” patch as a reminder of Thomas’ passion for volunteering at the club and the game of football.

As a part of Wednesday's celebration, Sanders will “retire” the No. 88 jersey from the donated set of youth football jerseys and will unveil a new mural at the club in honor of Thomas, said the Broncos.

