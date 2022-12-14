Broncos announce $100 million upgrade to Empower Field

The million-dollar project begins after the 2022 Broncos season and should be finished before the 2023 season – the largest capital improvement in its history.

DENVER — Empower Field at Mile High will see some improvements in the new year.

The stadium will get a $100 million upgrade in 2023, the Broncos announced on Wednesday afternoon. The team said this will be the largest capital improvement in the history of the stadium.

The Metropolitan Football Stadium District approved $12 million in funding for the project and the remainder of the cost will be assumed by the Broncos with G-4 financing, the team said.

The million-dollar project will start after the Broncos' 2022 season and conclude before the 2023 campaign.

"This significant investment in Empower Field at Mile High — the largest in the stadium's history — demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans," President Damani Leech said. "As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue."

Next football season, fans will see a number of changes, one of those being a new video board. The video board will be 31 feet taller than the current video board, the new board will measure 72 feet tall by 225 feet wide. The team said the new board will be better equipped to display statistics, high-definition replays and more.

The project includes renovated suites and surrounding corridors for premium guests. An all-inclusive hospitality space on the field level will also be added, the team announced.

Inside the stadium, fans will see new concession stands and a bigger Broncos team store. The team store will be expanded by 25% and increase by 3,000 square feet. Restrooms and expanded checkout areas will also be added to the store.

Favs @ Mile High and Center Cocktail Co. will be two of the new concession stand added to Levels 1,2,3 and 5.

Two new elevators will also be added to the stadium. They will be added to the east and west side of Empower Field at Mile High.

Click here to see the renderings of what is coming to Empower Field at Mile High in 2023.

