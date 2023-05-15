An early look at the Broncos' new 9-story videoboard

The single-largest capital improvement in the stadium's 22-year history is now underway.

DENVER — The next era of Denver's football stadium is about to begin.

The Denver Broncos are progressing on more than $100 million in upgrades to their home, Empower Field at Mile High.

The construction project, which began after the Broncos' season ended in January, is the single-largest capital improvement in the stadium's 22-year history. The renovation work will make improvements to Empower Field's suites, technology, concessions, the Broncos Team Store and elevators.

The most visible part of construction is the expansion of the south scoreboard by 70%.

When complete by the start of the NFL season in August, the Broncos' main videoboard will rank as the fourth-largest single scoreboard in an NFL stadium at 72 feet high and 225 feet wide.

In January, the Broncos removed the fiberglass horse, Bucky the Bronco, that stood watch over the current and former stadium since 1975.

The 27-foot-tall horse was lifted by crane from atop the South Stands scoreboard at Empower Field at Mile High and safely stored during construction. Bucky will be added back to the scoreboard once the video screen is nearly doubled in height.

The south scoreboard, as well as the two other in-bowl videoboards and ribbon boards, will upgrade to HDR (High Dynamic Range)-quality displays.

The Broncos said more screen surface area will allow for "real-time statistics, hi-definition replays and enhanced in-game entertainment."

Technology

The scoreboard's video control room will be rebuilt with new technology and a conversion to HDR, while tunnel boards will also undergo significant enhancements.

The Broncos said that the stadium's Wi-Fi will be enhanced in 2024.

Broncos team store

The Broncos' team store at Empower Field at Mile High has closed as part of the renovations and is scheduled to reopen in late summer.

The store will expand 25% (3,000 square feet) with more point-of-sale systems and expanded checkout areas.

For the first time ever, customer restrooms will be installed in the store.

South deck

The south deck of Empower Field at Mile High is getting permanent concessions for the first time ever.

Concession stands

Additional concession enhancements also will be made to Levels 1, 2, 3 and 5.

The Broncos said the stadium will see expanded concession technology with the "largest deployment of autonomous markets of any sports venue."

Elevators

Two new elevators will be installed on both the east and west sides of the stadium.

Suites

"Premium guests" will enjoy renovated corridors and suites. A new hospitality space for fans will be built on Level 0 while the United Club will get new A/V technology and larger HD video displays.

"This significant investment in Empower Field at Mile High—the largest in the stadium’s history—demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans," said Broncos President Damani Leech. "As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue.

"We are excited to announce these upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High and are grateful for the support of our ownership group, the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and the National Football League."

