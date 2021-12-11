Broncos fans 'strongly encouraged' to wear masks in indoor spaces

These areas include restrooms, elevators, all concourses, Guest Services locations, the team store, club and suite levels.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are strongly encouraging fans to wear masks in all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Colorado.

The Broncos host the Philadelphia Eagles at 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field.

Video above: Health officials concerned about holiday gatherings as COVID-19 cases climb.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be strongly encouraged for all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos said these areas include, but are not limited to, the Broncos Team Store, restrooms, elevators, all concourses, Guest Services locations, club and suite levels.

The Broncos said Friday the team will continue to seek guidance from public officials and health experts. The team will adjust its policies based on the latest recommendations and in accordance with all league protocols.

The Broncos said the mask guidance follows the latest information from the City of Denver and State of Colorado.

With hospital bed availability at an all-time low and widespread virus transmission across Colorado, state leaders are urging anyone who is eligible to get a booster shot.

That recommendation is at odds with federal guidelines which only recommend it for older adults and those at high risk.

Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed an Executive Order Thursday declaring Colorado as high risk for exposure or transmission of COVID-19, making every Coloradan who is 18 or older and six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eligible for a COVID-19 booster.

