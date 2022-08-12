Seats restored following fire at Empower Field at Mile High

More than 75 firefighters were needed to extinguish the March blaze at the Broncos' stadium.

DENVER — Empower Field at Mile High was as good as new when the Denver Broncos took on the Dallas Cowboys Saturday night.

The stadium said the restoration process for the area damaged by a fire in March fire has been completed.

"Broncos Country, thank you for your patience and support during this process – we can't wait to see you tomorrow!" read a tweet from the stadium.

A source told 9NEWS in March that metal work may have sparked the March 24 fire that damaged nearly 200 third-level seats. Fourteen suites were affected. The Broncos were having enhancements done to the East Club Lounge seating area when the metal work sparked, according to the source.

The Denver Fire Department said the sprinkler system was working but wasn't enough to combat the size of the blaze, which was estimated at more than 1,000 square feet.

The restoration process for the damaged fire area at Empower Field at Mile High has been completed. 👏#BroncosCountry, thank you for your patience & support during this process — we can’t wait to see you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ekYgvJVdAW — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) August 12, 2022

